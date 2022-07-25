LOOK: IVE releases first ‘After Like’ teaser

'After Like' is the rookie girl group’s second project in 2022, following the release of 'LOVE DIVE'

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group IVE on Sunday, July 24, shares the first teaser for their third single album, After Like.

After Like, which follows IVE’s albums ELEVEN and LOVE DIVE, will be released on August 22. Starship Entertainment first confirmed in July that the group was “working hard to prepare” for their August comeback.

IVE has been making waves in the K-pop scene as a rookie group. Their debut single, ELEVEN, has garnered over 140 million views in a span of seven months. The success of their first single was immediately followed by their second single LOVE DIVE, which passed 120 million in just three months.

These two songs solidified IVE’s presence at the top of international charts like the Billboard Global 200, Japan Hot 100, and Korea’s Hanteo Chart.

IVE is a six-member K-pop girl group consisting of Rei, Leeseo, Liz, and Gaeul, along with two former IZ*ONE members Jang Won-young and An Yu-jin. They made their debut in December 2021 under Starship Entertainment. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.