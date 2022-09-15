JACK WHITE. The musician is performing in Manila for the first time.

MANILA, Philippines – Jack White is performing in Manila for the first time ever!

The musician will take his Supply Chain Issues tour to Samsung Hall at SM Aura Premier in Taguig on November 5.

Tickets go on sale starting September 23 via SM Tickets.

Jack is known for being one half of the rock duo The White Stripes, where he played guitar and did vocals alongside his then-wife, Meg White. The Grammy Award-winning duo is known for their albums White Blood Cells, Elephant, and Icky Thump, and songs such as “Seven Nation Army,” “Fell in Love With a Girl,” and “Blue Orchid.”

The band broke up in 2011, and Jack has since pursued solo work, collaborating and producing for other artists. He collaborated with Alicia Keys on the James Bond Quantum of Solace theme “Another Way To Die” in 2008, and released his first solo single “Fly Farm Blues” for the rock documentary It Might Get Loud in 2009.

His solo debut album Blunderbuss was released in 2012.

Jack kicked off his Supply Chain Issues Tour in April, in support of his latest studio albums Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. – Rappler.com