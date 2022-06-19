Jackson Wang, BamBam, and TREASURE are coming to Manila

Are you excited to see Jackson, BamBam, and TREASURE, too?

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino K-pop fans are in for a treat as artists Jackson Wang, BamBam, and boy group TREASURE are coming to Manila for a one-night concert!

Event organizer PULP announced on Sunday, June 19, that the 2022 K-POP Masterz will be happening on July 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena. “Are you ready? We are,” they captioned the post.

Are You Ready?

We Are.



Ticketing Starts : June 26, 2022 – 12nn via SM Tickets Outlets Nationwide or thru https://t.co/u3YVO3AFxc#2022KpopMasterzInManila #July29 pic.twitter.com/s5e9nKwDkL — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) June 19, 2022

Tickets will go on sale starting noon of June 26 via the SM Tickets website and outlets, with prices ranging from P2,500 to P12,500. Aside from Manila, the concert tour is also having a stop in Thailand.

Jackson Wang and BamBam, both members of GOT7, last performed in the Philippines in October 2019 for their KEEP SPINNING world tour. Since GOT7 left their agency, JYP Entertainment, in January 2021, the members have been promoting as solo artists, before the group reunited for the album GOT7.

This would be TREASURE’s first time to visit the Philippines, although only 10 members will be performing. Members Bang Yedam and Mashiho have both halted activities, as announced by JYP Entertainment in May 2022.– Rappler.com