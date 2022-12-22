LOOK: Janine Berdin makes it to Times Square billboard

The 'Pagod Na Ako' singer is the latest Filipina artist to be featured on Spotify's billboard

MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipino artist has made it to a billboard on New York City’s Times Square.

This time it’s Janine Berdin, who is featured on an ad for Spotify’s EQUAL playlist, which highlights the songs of female artists.

Janine’s songs “The Side Character” and “Pagod Na Ako” are part of the EQUAL Philippines playlist.

Janine, who rose to fame as the season two grand champion of singing competition Tawag ng Tanghalan, posted a photo of the billboard on her Instagram on December 21.

“My face is super huge in New York Times Square!” she wrote in the caption.

Before Janine, Nadine Lustre, Clara Benin, and Sarah Geronimo were also featured on the same billboard for Spotify. – Rappler.com