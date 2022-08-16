LOOK: Jeremy Zucker is coming to Manila

JEREMY ZUCKER. The pop singer is set to hold a concert in the Philippines.

The 'comethru' singer will perform on October 8 at the New Frontier Theater

MANILA, Philippines – American pop singer Jeremy Zucker is returning to the Philippines for a one-night concert!

Concert producer Karpos Multimedia announced on Tuesday, August 16, that the “comethru” hitmaker is performing at the New Frontier Theater on October 8.

#JeremyZuckerManila 💥

October 8, 2022

New Frontier Theater



VIP Standing – PHP 3,500+

Loge – PHP 3,000+

Balcony – PHP 2,500+

Prices are exclusive of ticket service charge.



On sale begins on August 19, 10AM via https://t.co/4pPvNeD4QA pic.twitter.com/qYTrGvdwQc — Karpos Multimedia (@karposmm) August 15, 2022

Tickets go on sale starting August 19, 10 am via TicketNet website, with prices ranging from P2,500 to P3,500.

The singer’s last visit to the Philippines was in October 2019 when he co-headlined Karpos Live with Filipino singer Kiana Valenciano.

Zucker is best known for his songs “always, i’ll care,” “all the kids are depressed,” “this is how you fall in love,” and “you were good to me.” His second album, Closer, was released in October 2021. – Rappler.com