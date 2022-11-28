Jessi to return to Manila for ‘Head in the Clouds’ festival 

The rapper is joining the likes of Jackson Wang, Joji, Rich Brian, and NIKI!

MANILA, Philippines – Great news, Filipino Jebbies! Jessi is returning to Manila for 88Rising’s Head in the Clouds Music and Art festival.

This marks the Korean-American rapper’s second visit to Manila in 2022, following her recently held ZOOM IN concert in September.

HITC MANILA PLEASE WELCOME JESSI ❤️ 2 more weeks until Head In The Clouds! ⛅️🇵🇭



DEC 9 & 10 SM FESTIVAL GROUNDS



Limited tickets available at https://t.co/ohn3fzrPVi pic.twitter.com/z2jPgIb680 — Head In The Clouds Festival (@hitcfestival) November 28, 2022

88Rising earlier announced that artists SB19, Denise Julia, August 08, and Manila Killa will also be joining the existing line-up.

The Head in the Clouds festival is set to kick off the Asian leg of their tour this weekend in Jakarta. The two-day music festival is scheduled to visit Manila on December 9-10 at the SM Festival Grounds, Parañaque City.

88Rising is known for bringing Asian talents to Western audiences, with a roster that includes the likes of Rich Brian, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Joji, Jay Park, CHUNG HA, BIBI, and Higher Brothers. The Philippines is home to 88rising’s sub-label Paradise Rising.

Jessi, 33, is a Korean-American singer and rapper who was originally part of the hip-hop group Uptown in 2006 and trio Lucky J. Aside from rising to prominence through Korean variety shows like “Running Man,” “Sister’s Slam Dunk,” and “How Do You Play,” she is known for hits “NUNU NANA,” “Who Dat B,” and “ZOOM.” – Rappler.com