‘So happy and terrified’: Jessie J announces pregnancy

The 'Price Tag' singer says she is 'so happy and terrified to finally share this,' more than a year after suffering a miscarriage

MANILA, Philippines – British pop singer Jessie J is pregnant again, more than a year after suffering a miscarriage.

On Friday, January 6, the “Price Tag” singer shared a series of emotional clips of a positive pregnancy test, sonograms, and her happily showing off her growing baby bump, while her song “Sunflower” plays in the background.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me,” Jessie J, 34, wrote in the caption. “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

In November 2021, Jessie J talked about grief after suffering a miscarriage. She said in the now-deleted Instagram post that she “decided to have a baby on [her] own,” but when she had gone for her third scan, she was told that the baby had no heartbeat.

In March, the pop star shared on a podcast with Michelle Visage that she still “100%” wanted to become a mother. “For sure, in the next two years, I want to have a baby. If I can. Whichever way it happens: naturally, surrogate, IVF, adopted, whatever – I’m open. And I know it will happen for me one day,” she said. Jessie J added she has “such maternal energy” and loves taking care of babies and children.

Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, has also spoken before about wanting to be a mother. In 2018, she explained that her track “Four Letter Word” was about her parenthood aspirations.

Jessie, 33, is best known for her tracks “Price Tag,” “Flashlight,” “Bang Bang,” and “Domino.” She was in an on-and-off relationship with actor Channing Tatum before they announced their split in October 2020. – Rappler.com