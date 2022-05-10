Jiho leaves Oh My Girl, pens letter to fans

The K-pop vocalist is departing from the group after seven years to 'head towards her new dream'

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop singer Jiho has announced her departure from girl group Oh My Girl after not renewing her contract with agency WM Entertainment.

On Monday, May 9, WM Entertainment released a statement, thanking Oh My Girl’s fans for their support. The agency said that the group’s remaining six members – Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Yoo Bin, Seunghee, and Arin – just renewed their exclusive contracts.

“With deep trust and confidence in each other built over working together for seven years, we plan to not hold back on our full support so that the six members can promote actively in diverse fields,” WM wrote.

The agency also said that they “respect Jiho’s decision to head towards her new dream” after in-depth conversations with her fellow members.

“We express our gratitude to Jiho who has been with us for a long period of seven years, and we will sincerely support Jiho in her future activities,” WM added.

Jiho released a personal letter to MIRACLE and said that she had talked with the company about the future a number of times, but decided to “support each other on the road ahead in the end,” even as a former member of Oh My Girl.

“The countless conversations we’ve had over the past seven years, the moments we met every Monday, and the love and support MIRACLE gave us are all truly unforgettable. I really want to say thank you to MIRACLE for creating such miraculous moments in my life. Because of you, I was able to grow and be happier over the past seven years. I hope that happiness spreads to MIRACLE as well,” Jiho wrote.

The vocalist said that she is still mum on any details about her future endeavors, but she promises her fans that she will “work hard and repay [them] with a good image”.

Oh My Girl debuted as an eight-member K-pop girl band in 2015 with their eponymous mini album. Their singles include “Nonstop,” “Dun Dun Dance,” “Dolphin,” “Secret Garden,” among others. The girls released their latest album Real Love in March with a single of the same name.

In 2017, former member JinE had to leave the group due to health issues. – Rappler.com