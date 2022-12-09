NMIXX’s Jinni leaves K-pop group

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer Jinni has left K-pop girl group NMIXX and terminated her contract with the group’s agency, JYP Entertainment.

On Friday, December 9, JYP Entertainment announced the news on the NMIXX official fan page. The post mentioned Jinni’s departure from the group and agency, citing “personal circumstances” for leaving.

The agency apologized to the fans for the sudden news, and said that the girl group will continue carrying out scheduled activities with the remaining six members.

“We ask that you give lots of encouragement to Jinni, who will be walking a new path, and we also ask that NSWER [NMIXX’s fans] give their warm support to the six members who will continue to grow and race towards their dreams,” the post read, as translated by Soompi.

Ever since the news broke out, fans have been expressing their support for both Jinni and the remaining group members.

i hope jinni knows she’s incredible amazing and talented and we hope nothing more than the best for her, she’ll do amazing in whatever she decide to be or do 🙁 pic.twitter.com/6Uxuk56kLV — deni (@staynisse) December 8, 2022

as of today, jinni is no longer a member of nmixx. please continue to support the rest of the girls. https://t.co/ywMDAvhSAC — 💌 (@jinnistext) December 8, 2022

NMIXX debuted with seven members in February. The group’s current members are Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. The South Korean girl group is known for debut single album Ad Mare, and other singles like “Dice,” ”O.O,” and “Funky Glitter Christmas.” – Rappler.com