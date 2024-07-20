‘It’s like you’re running a marathon’: Juan Karlos on songwriting and professional growth

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Juan Karlos talks about his new album 'Sad Songs and Bullshit Part 2' at an exclusive interview with Rappler.

Juan Karlos lets Rappler in on the journey behind his latest album 'Sad Songs and Bullshit Part 2'

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Karlos’ songwriting process for his latest album, Sad Songs and Bullshit Part 2, flowed almost naturally.

“During the time that I wrote the songs, it was automatic. It was out there…. Everything that I was feeling was just so there and so present in the moment when I was putting out all of these different words with melodies,” he told Rappler in an exclusive interview.

Following closely behind Sad Songs and Bullshit Part 1, this new album reflects his artistry and music journey, offering fans a raw and intimate musical experience.

Juan Karlos lets Rappler in on the creative journey behind his latest album, his experiences collaborating with other artists, and his growth as a musician.

Evolving creative process and personal growth

The “ERE” singer opened up about the significant changes in his creative process while working on Sad Songs and Bullshit Part 2. The artist revealed that the experience of recording the project highlighted the need for a new approach in his future work.

“My creative process changed in a way,” Juan Karlos shared. “During the recording of this project, we were doing a lot of other things, and I felt like I wasn’t able to meet all the demands these songs required.”

Juan Karlos noted that the fragmented nature of his work led to a creative journey, which he compared to assembling “breadcrumbs instead of a loaf of bread.” This realization has prompted him to rethink his approach for future projects, aiming to “get into a mindset and headspace of actually dropping everything else for the next project and just really focusing everything on that.”

Reflecting on his recent album, he likened it to a message in a bottle – not meant for anyone specific but something he put out into the world, hoping it might resonate with someone, somewhere.

Notably, one of the standout tracks on the album is “Limang Taon,” which Juan Karlos described as the most personal. “It also divulges information and talks about oneself,” he shared.

The album features collaborations with OPM artists Moira dela Torre and Kyle Echarri. Juan Karlos described the experience as unique and enriching.

“Working with them is a treat, honestly. It’s incomparable to other experiences, and that’s one of the things I love when it comes to working with other people because you see a different perspective, you see how they work,” he said.

Staying true to his roots and looking ahead

Reflecting on his journey as a musician, Juan Karlos observed that he has largely remained consistent, emphasizing that being vulnerable has always been a familiar aspect of his artistic expression.

And for him, making music in general remains a never-ending search. “It’s like you’re running a marathon and the finish line is also running away from you,” he said.

Asked about his future plans, Juan Karlos admitted that he’s just happy he was already able to release Sad Songs and Bullshit Part 2.

“I don’t really have any next steps because they know that the album is out and I’m happy it’s done and it’s over with. I suppose just really focus on the next thing and start working on the next project and actually like you know putting everything that I got onto the next one That’s really my next plan,” He said.

With Sad Songs and Bullshit Part 2, Juan Karlos continues to engage his audience with his authenticity and evolving musical talent.

The album is now available on all major streaming platforms. – Kila Orozco/Rappler.com

Kila Orozco is a Rappler intern.