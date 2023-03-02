Justin Bieber cancels rest of ‘Justice’ world tour dates – including Manila 

The Manila show, which was initially set for October 2022 and was postponed, is now tagged as 'officially canceled'

MANILA, Philippines – It’s official: we won’t be seeing Justin Bieber anytime soon, Filipino Beliebers.

After several delays and postponements, the pop singer’s Justice world tour dates have been canceled.

According to the tour’s Ticketmaster website page, all of Bieber’s concert stops in the United States, Ireland, France, Poland, Australia, Denmark, and the Czech Republic have been tagged as canceled.

Filipino fans who have purchased tickets via SISTIC also received an email from the ticketing service that the Manila show is “now officially canceled.” Bieber was originally scheduled to perform in the Philippines in October 2022, but was later announced as postponed indefinitely.

Bieber and his representatives have yet to comment or provide reasons for the cancellations.

The international pop star first announced that he would be taking a break from performing in June 2022, after he announced that he was battling Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which caused facial paralysis.

The tour resumed in July before the singer had to take another break in September to focus on his health. In October 2022, they announced that “all dates up to and including March 25, 2023” will be “postponed to next year.”

Biebier last performed in the Philippines in 2011. He was supposed to return in 2017 for his Purpose Tour, but the Manila stop also got canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” – Rappler.com