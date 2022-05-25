WORLD TOUR. Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 'Justice World Tour' at Pechanga Arena on February 18, 2022 in San Diego, California.

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Bieber is coming to Manila.

The singer is bringing his Justice World Tour to the CCP Open Grounds on October 29.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 am on May 30, via ovationtickets.com and SMTickets.com. Prices are from P2,695 to P18,850.

Justin’s Justice World Tour will cover over 30 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, and Australia.

The worldwide tour kicked off in Mexico on May 22.

Justin last performed in the Philippines in 2011. He was supposed to return in 2017 for his Purpose Tour, but the show was canceled after the tour was cut to let the artist rest. – Rappler.com