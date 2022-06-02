K-pop girl group G-reyish to disband after 5 years

The news comes just three days before the group was set to celebrate its fifth anniversary

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group G-reyish has disbanded, Big Ocean ENM announced on Wednesday, June 1.

“We are informing you that after plenty of discussion with the G-reyish members, it has been decided that they will wrap up their group activities and end their exclusive contract with Big Ocean ENM,” the agency said in a translated statement from a Soompi report.

The group’s fan cafe will also officially be closing on June 16 this year. Until then, fans can still leave messages for the group on the site.

However, the agency will be leaving G-reyish’s official social media accounts open.

“We ask that you continue to give lots of interest and encouragement to the [G-reyish members], each of whom will be making a new start on [their] own, and Big Ocean ENM will also be sincerely rooting for the members in the future,” the agency added.

G-reyish debuted on June 4, 2017, with the song “Turn Back Time.” The group consisted of four members: Hye-ji, Shin-young, Ye-na, and Ye-so. Their last comeback was their first mini-album M, which was released in March 2021. – with reports from Juno Reyes/ Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.