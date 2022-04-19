Music
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
18 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
k-pop

K-pop girl group aespa to perform at Coachella Music Festival 2022

Rappler.com
K-pop girl group aespa to perform at Coachella Music Festival 2022

aespa's Twitter

The quartet is set to debut an unreleased song on the Coachella stage

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group aespa is set to perform on the main stage of the 2022 Coachella Music Festival on April 23. 

“Setlist includes some of their hottest tracks along with an unreleased new song,” the announcement on Tuesday, April 19 read. 

The upcoming stage marks aespa’s first-ever live performance in the United States since the quartet made their debut in November 2020.  Composed of Karina, Ningning, Winter, and Giselle, the rookies from SM Entertainment are known for their tracks “Black Mamba,” “Next Level,” and “Savage.” 

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in Indio, California which features various performances from artists of different genres. The 2022 edition began on April 15 and will end on April 24. 

Over the weekend, the Coachella 2022 stage saw performances from Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia. K-pop legend 2NE1 also pulled off a surprise reunion during CL’s set.Rappler.com 

Recommended Stories

k-pop