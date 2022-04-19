K-pop girl group aespa to perform at Coachella Music Festival 2022

The quartet is set to debut an unreleased song on the Coachella stage

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group aespa is set to perform on the main stage of the 2022 Coachella Music Festival on April 23.

“Setlist includes some of their hottest tracks along with an unreleased new song,” the announcement on Tuesday, April 19 read.

#aespa becomes KPOP’s first girl group to be invited to perform on the main stage of America's biggest music festival, #Coachella! Setlist includes some of their hottest tracks along with an unreleased new song! Their much anticipated performance will take place on April 23! — aespa (@aespa_official) April 19, 2022

The upcoming stage marks aespa’s first-ever live performance in the United States since the quartet made their debut in November 2020. Composed of Karina, Ningning, Winter, and Giselle, the rookies from SM Entertainment are known for their tracks “Black Mamba,” “Next Level,” and “Savage.”

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in Indio, California which features various performances from artists of different genres. The 2022 edition began on April 15 and will end on April 24.

Over the weekend, the Coachella 2022 stage saw performances from Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia. K-pop legend 2NE1 also pulled off a surprise reunion during CL’s set. – Rappler.com