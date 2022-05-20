K-pop girl group CLC is disbanding – report

The group's agency Cube Entertainment says that the group's 'official activities have ended'

MANILA, Philippines – CLC appears to be disbanding after its agency Cube Entertainment announced that the K-pop girl group’s “official activities have ended.”

The agency made the announcement in a May 20 statement, as published on Soompi. In the statement, they said that they would also be ceasing operation of the group’s fan club forum, CLC U CUBE.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to you for your love and support for CLC. We will genuinely cheer for each of the seven members as they make a new start on their own paths,” they said.

The agency had announced in March that members Seungyeon and Yeeun were leaving the label after their contracts expired. Members Elkie and Sorn left the group earlier, in late 2021.

The group debuted in 2015 with five members: Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Sorn, and Yeeun. Elkie and Eunbin joined the group in 2016.

They are known for songs like “Hobgoblin,” “BLACK DRESS,” “Me,” and “HELICOPTER.” – Rappler.com