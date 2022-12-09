K-pop group bugAboo disbands

The group's agency says both ATEAM and the members 'decided to terminate all the members’ contracts after lengthy consideration and discussion'

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group bugAboo is disbanding and its members are terminating their exclusive contracts with ATEAM, the agency announced on Thursday, December 8.

In an official statement, ATEAM said that they will be halting all group activities from now on, as the “agency and members decided to terminate all the members’ contracts after lengthy consideration and discussion.”

ATEAM also expressed their gratitude for all the support and love of RAINBOO (bugAboo’s fans), and apologized for delivering the “sudden news.” They requested fans to “show [their] unchanging warm love and support for the members ahead of their new start.”

bugAboo debuted in October 2021 as a six-member group comprised of Choyeon, Yoona, Rainie, Zin, Eunchae, and Cyan, under producer Ryan Jhun. Eunchae and Choyeon both competed in Korean reality competition series Produce 48, and finished in 32nd and 50th place, respectively. Aside from their debut album bugAboo, the group is also known for their comeback album POP, released in June. – Rappler.com