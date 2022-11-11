K-pop group D-Crunch announces disbandment after 4 years

Their agency asks fans to support the members in their individual pursuits

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy band D-Crunch is disbanding after four years.

The group’s agency, Ai Grand Korea, said in a statement on Wednesday, November 9, that both the members and agency ultimately decided to disband the group.

They also thanked DIANA, the band’s fan club, and all their fans who have supported them throughout the years. They asked them to continue supporting the members in their individual pursuits.

“We deeply thank DIANA and all the fans who have loved D-CRUNCH during this time and ask that you send your unchanging love and support to the members who will start anew in various fields,” the post roughly translates.

The agency additionally noted that the group’s official fan cafe and social media accounts will be deactivated in November.

D-Crunch is a South Korean pop idol group consisting of nine members: Hyunwook, O.V, Hyunho, Hyunoh, Hyunwoo, Minhyuk, Jungseung, Chanyoung, and Dylan. Although debuting as nine, three members left the group from 2020 to 2022: Hyunwoo, Minhyuk, and Dylan. The group was composed of the remaining six members before disbanding.

The once nine-man boy band debuted in August 2018. In their four years of activity, they released four albums, two single albums, and seven singles. They are best known for such songs as “STEALER”, “Are you ready?”, and “Addiction.” – with reports from Manolo Soliven/Rappler.com

Manolo Soliven is a Rappler intern.