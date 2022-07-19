K-pop group IVE to make August comeback

This will be the girl group's second project for 2022

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean girl group IVE confirmed on Monday, July 18, that they will be making a summer comeback in August, Asia Today reported.

“IVE is working hard to prepare with the aim of making a comeback in August,” a representative of their agency Starship Entertainment said in Korean, as translated by Soompi.

Further details about the comeback is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The upcoming comeback will mark the rookie girl group’s second project in 2022, just four months after the release of their second album Love Dive in April. This was a follow-up to their debut album Eleven in December 2021.

The album’s singles of the same names have topped charts since their releases, such as the Billboard Global 200, Japan Hot 100, and Korea’s Hanteo Chart.

On Sunday, July 17, IVE won first place and the triple crown for “Love Dive” on SBS’s Inkigayo, a South Korean music program featuring some of the latest and most popular artists.

IVE is a six-member K-pop group under Starship Entertainment composed of Yu-jin, Gaeul, Rei, Won-young, Liz, and Leeseo. Yu-jin and Won-young are former members of the girl group IZ*ONE which disbanded in 2021 after the end of their contract. IVE is the third girl group to debut under Starship Entertainment after SISTAR and WJSN. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.