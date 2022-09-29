K-pop producer Don Spike arrested on drug charges

The South Korean music producer was found with 30 grams of meth in Gangnam

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean music producer Don Spike was arrested on charges of drug use on Monday, September 26.

According to a report by The Korea Herald, the 45-year old was caught with 30 grams of methamphetamine at round 8 pm KST at a hotel in Gangnam, Seoul. The police administered a rapid drug test on him, wherein he tested positive for meth use. The 30 grams of meth he possessed equates to around 1,000 dosages of the drug.

The police obtained an arrest warrant for Don Spike earlier this month, when interrogating another suspect who was abusing drugs with him. Various Korean media outlets claimed that Don Spike had been abusing drugs and holding drug parties at different hotels throughout Seoul since last April.

The police stated that the specific details of the crime are still under investigation and that they are considering getting a court warrant for further probing.

Kim Min-su, better known as Don Spike, is a singer, composer, entertainer, and entrepreneur that has worked with the likes of popular K-pop groups like EXO and Super Junior, among others. – with reports from Manolo Soliven/Rappler.com

Manolo Soliven is a Rappler intern.