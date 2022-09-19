Confirmed! KARA to make November 2022 comeback 

MANILA, Philippines – The wait is over, Kamilias! K-pop girl group KARA will be releasing a new album in November.

According to a Soompi report on Monday, September 19, a source from RBW, DSP Media’s holding company, said that the upcoming album serves as a special project to commemorate the group’s 15th debut anniversary.

“Since they are showcasing their 15th debut anniversary album after gathering together for the first time in a while, we plan on supporting the KARA members so that they can express their feelings of wanting to gift their fans to the fullest,” the source said.

The upcoming album will be the group’s first release in seven years, since the release of In Love in May 2015. Other details such as the official album title and release date have yet to be announced.

Speculations that the group is reuniting for a comeback started in June when the five members came together to celebrate their 15th anniversary. Leader Park Gyu-ri also tagged the late Goo Ha-ra’s Instagram account in her post. Ha-ra passed away in November 2019.

KARA made their debut in 2007. They are known for their hit songs “Honey,” “Mr.,” “Jumping,” “Rock U” and “Pretty Girl.”



Members Nicole and Kang Ji-young left the group in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Youngji joined the group in July 2014 after winning the reality competition KARAKAR Project. In January 2016, DSP Media confirmed the disbandment of KARA. – Rappler.com