Katy Perry in trouble over Ibiza beach video shoot

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: Katy Perry attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 1, 2024.

Authorities are investigating an allegedly unauthorized Ibiza shoot for the singer's new music video 'Lifetimes'

MADRID, Spain – Frolicking on a Spanish beach in her new music video “Lifetimes” may put US pop star Katy Perry, of “The One That Got Away” fame, in hot water after authorities launched an inquest into the allegedly unauthorized Ibiza shoot.

The Balearic Islands Department of Agriculture, Fishery and Natural Environment said on Tuesday, August 13 that the production company responsible for recording the video in Ibiza, famed for its beaches and raucous nightlife, had not requested authorization.

“That is why preliminary investigation actions have been initiated,” it said in a statement.

Although part of the video was shot in the Natural Park of Ses Salines, whose hills, beaches, and salt flats are a haven for birds and other wildlife, the department said no crime against the environment was suspected, but rather an administrative violation.

Ses Salines is a UNESCO World Heritage nature reserve that stretches between the islands of Ibiza and Formentera.

The video, released last week, features Perry, 39, traveling first by plane and then by boat to Ibiza wearing a pink T-shirt with “Eurotrash” emblazoned on it, then partying on a beach and in nightclubs in a variety of bikinis and outfits.

The production company “We Own the City” did not immediately reply to a request for comment. – Rappler.com