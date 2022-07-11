LOOK: keshi is coming to Manila in December

Members of keshi's official fan club can secure their tickets early!

MANILA, Philippines – Lo-fi hip-hop singer-songwriter keshi announced on Monday, July 11 that he will be bringing the Asia leg of his HELL/HEAVEN tour to Manila.

The “beside you” singer is set to hold his Manila concert on December 11 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City, concert organizer Live Nation Philippines said.

Ticket prices range from P1,500 to P4,500. Further instructions for purchasing tickets have yet to be clarified by Live Nation Philippines.

Members of keshi’s official fan club can secure their tickets early on July 18 from 10 am to 11:59 pm, while the members of Live Nation Philippines can get their tickets on July 19 from 10 am to 11:59 pm. Meanwhile, tickets will go on sale for the general public starting July 20 at 10 am until supplies last.

Other than Manila, keshi will also be making stops in Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Tokyo, and Taipei.

Keshi, whose real name is Casey Luong, is an American singer-songwriter and producer signed under Island Records. He debuted with his first single “over u” in September 2017, and has since dropped 11 singles and four EPs.

His latest release is the full-length album GABRIEL. – Rappler.com