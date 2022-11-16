Key nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the music industry’s Grammy Awards were announced during a livestreamed program at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday, November 15.
The following is a list of nominations in key categories.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyonce
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige
“Woman” – Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Voyage – ABBA
30 – Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE – Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Special – Lizzo
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
SONG OF THE YEAR
“abcdefu”-Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” – Liz Rose & Taylor Swift
“As It Was” – Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles
“Bad Habit” – Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve
Lacy)
“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyonce, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream”
Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyonce)
“Easy On Me” – Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“GOD DID” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
BEST NEW ARTIST
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA
“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
“My Universe” – Coldplay & BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone & Doja Cat
“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Voyage -ABBA
30 – Adele
Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay
Special – Lizzo
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
“GOD DID” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z,
John Legend & Fridayy
“Vegas” – Doja Cat
“pushin P” – Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
“So Happy It Hurts” – Bryan Adams
“Old Man” – Beck
“Wild Child” – The Black Keys
“Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile
“Crawl!” – Idles
“Patient Number 9” – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
“Holiday” – Turnstile
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest – Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time – Willie Nelson
The 2023 Grammy’s will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto Arena on February 5. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.