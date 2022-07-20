Kim Garam dismissed from LE SSERAFIM

MANILA, Philippines – HYBE and Source Music officially terminated Kim Garam’s contract as a member of LE SSERAFIM on Wednesday, July 20, as the K-pop star faces allegations of bullying.

“We extend our sincerest apologies to our fans and to those who have shown love and support to the group for causing you concern over the controversy involving the member,” HYBE and Source Music said in a statement posted on social media.

[공지] 르세라핌 향후 활동 계획 안내 pic.twitter.com/OUZBSFgjeb — SOURCEMUSIC (@SOURCEMUSIC) July 20, 2022

Rumors of bullying erupted as soon as Garam was introduced as the second member of the girl group on April 5.

A netizen who claimed to have known Garam since her days in Kyeongin Middle School in Seoul said the idol had a reputation for harassing her juniors and smoking cigarettes. HYBE was quick to deny the accusations, posting a statement on Source Music’s Twitter on April 6.

[공지] 르세라핌 김가람 관련 의혹에 대한 입장 pic.twitter.com/V9hxM2ZaV7 — SOURCEMUSIC (@SOURCEMUSIC) April 6, 2022

The issue resurfaced on May 16, when a photo of a “Notice of School Violence Committee Results” with Garam’s name listed as the perpetrator circulated on the internet. The alleged victim of the incident, using the alias Yoo Eun Seo, came forward via the law firm Daeryun to confirm that the image was real.

[공지] 르세라핌 김가람 관련 의혹에 대한 추가 입장 pic.twitter.com/Qj80dsStPT — SOURCEMUSIC (@SOURCEMUSIC) May 20, 2022

In response, HYBE announced that Garam would be taking a two-month hiatus to focus on her mental health on May 20. They also issued a detailed statement addressing the incident, saying that Garam only engaged in school fights to defend a friend being harassed by Yoo Eun Seo.

They explained that the two used to be friends in 2018, but had a severe falling out. Since then, Yoo Eun Seo has been spreading rumors about Garam, painting her as a bully and making her vulnerable to harassment. Eventually, Yoo Eun Seo called the attention of the school violence committee to get Garam suspended, hence the school committee record.

Daeryun’s lawyers responded by saying Yoo Eun Seo “took extreme measures” to cope with the trauma that she suffered from Garam. They added that Yoo Eun Seo was receiving online harassment from Garam’s fans but her parents urged her to continue the fight in order to clear her name and hold the idol and the label accountable.

LE SSERAFIM now consists of Kim Chaewon, Miyawaki Sakura, Huh Yun Jin, Nakamura Kazuha, and Hong Eun Chae. The girl group debuted on May 2 with their hit single “FEARLESS.” – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.