KINGDOM’s Chiwoo to leave K-pop group

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop group KINGDOM’s youngest member and rapper Chiwoo will be leaving the band, due to undisclosed personal reasons, GF Entertainment confirmed on Thursday, May 25.

“We apologize for giving fans and many other people cause for concern through this sudden news,” said GF Entertainment in an official statement. Chiwoo also terminated his contract with the agency.

The group will continue promoting with its six remaining members: Dann, Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, and Jahan.

KINGDOM first debuted in February 2021 with the song “Excalibur.” Their latest releases are the seven-track album History of Kingdom: Pt. IV. Dann and a music video for “The Song of Dann (Promise).” – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.