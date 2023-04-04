Kodaline is headed to Manila in September 

MANILA, Philippines – Irish rock band Kodaline is coming back to Manila.

Concert promoter Karpos Multimedia announced on Tuesday, April 4, that Kodaline will headline their Karpos Live series.

The one-day show is set for September 14 at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang.

in a perfect world, it’s just @Kodaline + you ⚡️ #karposlive presents:

kodaline live in manila

september 14 // the filinvest tent, alabang



tickets on-sale april 10, 10AM via https://t.co/UZk8NjAkn3 pic.twitter.com/Jcwyr3Kgsy — Karpos Live (@KarposLive) April 4, 2023

Tickets will be available starting April 10, 10 am via Tickelo. Limited pre-sale tickets will be available until May 9 or until supplies last for P3,985, while regular tickets are priced at P4,775. Tickets will also be available at the door for P5,300.

The September show will serve as the band’s first visit in four years and third show overall. Kodaline’s first Manila visit was in March 2018 as part of the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival’s line-up and they had their first solo concert in the Philippines in February 2019.

Kodaline is best known for their songs “All I Want,” “High Hopes,” “Head Held High”, and “The One.” – Rappler.com