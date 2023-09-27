KSMBPI files complaint vs Toni Fowler for ‘obscene,’ ‘indecent’ music videos

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Should Fowler be found guilty of the complaints, she could be asked to pay a fine of up to P12,000 per music video, and could also face 20 years of imprisonment

MANILA, Philippines – The Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas, Incorporated (KSMBPI) filed a complaint against social media star Toni Fowler on Wednesday, September 27, for the alleged “obscenity” portrayed in her music videos. It was filed at the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

KSMBPI’s complaint against Fowler covers three counts of violations of Article 201 under Republic Act No. 3815, which is concerned with the circulation of “immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions, and indecent shows.”

Each violation corresponds to all three of Fowler’s music videos: “MPL,” “FF,” and “MNM.” These music videos were found to have featured sexual organs, and song lyrics loaded with sexual themes, Tolentino said. In an ambush interview, Tolentino also noted that a minor was present in one of the music videos.

Should Fowler be found guilty of the complaints filed by the KSMBPI, she could be asked to pay a fine of P6,000 up to P12,000 per music video. Fowler could also face 20 years of imprisonment.

The “MPL” music video features fake male genitalia, along with Fowler and other individuals wearing revealing outfits. Meanwhile, “FF” sees a nude Fowler with her breasts censored. As for “MNM,” it shows fake female genitalia and breasts. All music videos contain sexual innuendos and gestures.

Notably, however, each music video comes with a prompt warning viewers that the content they are about to watch may be inappropriate, and asks them if they wish to proceed.

KSMBPI chose to file the complaint as they said minors make up a large chunk of Fowler’s fanbase. Fowler’s camp has yet to comment on the matter.

This comes just weeks after the KSMBPI sued It’s Showtime’s Vice Ganda and Ion Perez for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Aside from her music, Fowler is best known for her YouTube vlogs. Her channel currently has 7.9 million subscribers. – Rappler.com