LISTEN: KZ Tandingan releases new single, ‘Somebody Like You’

MANILA, Philippines – KZ Tandingan has released her latest single, the earworm club anthem “Somebody Like You.”

The song encapsulates the feeling of realizing you want to be with someone forever, with an electronic arrangement that invites listeners to the dancefloor.

The song comes in two versions: English and Mandarin. It was released with a lyric video that shows a fake dating app where people can find the love they are looking for.

The song is KZ’s collaboration with international producers GATTÜSO and Frogmonster.

GATTÜSO is an electronic producer based in the United States, who has worked with the likes of Steve Aoki, R3HAB, and Nicky Romero.

Meanwhile, Frogmonster is a Chinese duo whose hit “Remember Our Summer” has hit over 1.4 billion streams in China.

Acoustic versions of the song will be released later in June.

Listen to “Somebody Like You” here:

– Rappler.com