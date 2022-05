LANY. The duo is set to perform in Manila.

The tour is set for November 2022

MANILA, Philippines – LANY is heading back to Manila!

The “ILYSB” hitmakers announced their 2022 Asia tour on social media on May 25.

In a short video, the group announced their Asia tour stops, including Taipei, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, and Manila.

The video didn’t reveal any exact dates, but said that the tour will happen in November 2022.

LANY is made up of Paul Klein and Jake Goss. They last performed in Manila in 2019. – Rappler.com