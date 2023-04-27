Lea Salonga performs with other Broadway stars at White House state dinner

Lea, Jessica Vosk, and Norm Lewis perform a number of showtunes as well as the Don McLean classic, 'American Pie'

MANILA, Philippines – Lea Salonga serenaded world leaders on Wednesday, April 26, when she performed at the White House, in a state dinner hosted by United States President Joe Biden for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Alongside fellow Broadway stars Jessica Vosk and Norm Lewis, Salonga sang several showtunes, including tracks from musicals like Les Miserables and Funny Girl, as well as the Don McLean classic “American Pie,” a favorite of Yoon’s.

BROADWAY STARS. Jessica Vosk and Lea Salonga perform at an official State Dinner at the White House. Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/ Reuters

In a now-viral moment, Yoon later took the mic and sang the song himself, before Biden presented him a guitar signed by McLean.

At the event, Salonga wore a black, long-sleeved ballgown by Rajo Laurel, who posted a photo of her on Instagram, saying “Thank you dear friend for constantly being an inspiration to us all!”

The state dinner caps off the South Korean President’s official state visit. Other stars who attended the event include Angeline Jolie and her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, celebrity home designers Chip and Joanna Gaines, and Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim. – Rappler.com