Lewis Capaldi cancels July concert in Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – Lewis Capaldi’s July 27 concert at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City has been canceled, following his decision to “[take] a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”

Local promoter Wilbros Live announced the news on Wednesday, June 28, sharing a statement from the Scottish singer-songwriter.

Capaldi decided to halt his concert tour after he struggled during his Glastonbury Music Festival performance, saying that he’s “still learning to adjust to the impact” of having Tourette syndrome, and that he realized that he “need to spend much more time getting [his] mental and physical health in order.”

According to Wilbros Live, those who purchased their tickets online will automatically be refunded via the credit or debit card they used for said purchase – but it could take up to 30 business days for refunds to be processed.

Meanwhile, those who purchased via the TicketNet box office and outlets should proceed to the TicketNet box office located at the Yellow Gate of Araneta Coliseum from July 15 to July 31. They will need to present their physical ticket and valid IDs to claim their refunds.

“Lewis Capaldi would like to thank all his fans for the love, support, and understanding,” the local promoter captioned their post. “Let’s wish him a speedy recovery and we can’t wait to have him in Manila in the near future!”

Aside from Manila, Capaldi also had planned shows in Britain, Australia, and other parts of Asia from July to October.

Capaldi is known for his breakthrough hit “Someone You Loved,” which is part of his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, released in May 2019. His sophomore album Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent was released in May. – Rappler.com