Lewis Capaldi headed to Manila

The 'Someone You Loved' singer is touring Asia to promote his latest album

MANILA, Philippines – Lewis Capaldi is bringing his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent Asia Tour to Manila, with a July 27 show at the New Frontier Theater.

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, April 15 from 10 am via TicketNet.

The Scottish singer-songwriter is known for his breakthrough hit “Someone You Loved,” which is part of his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, released in May 2019.

The track was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and won the same title at the 2020 Brit Awards, where Lewis was also named Best New Artist.

He is set to release his sophomore album Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent on May 19. The album’s lead single “Forget Me” was released in September 2022. – Rappler.com