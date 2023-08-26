Liam Payne postpones tour due to ‘serious kidney infection’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I've been a little bit unwell recently and I ended up in the hospital with a bad kidney infection,' the singer shares on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Liam Payne announced that he will be taking a step back from tour plans to recover from a “serious kidney infection.”

On Friday, August 25, the singer disclosed on Instagram his hospitalization and the postponement of his South America tour “with a heavy heart.” The announcement came about a week prior to his first tour date in Lima, Peru.

“This is really the last thing I wanted to tell you but basically I’ve been a little bit unwell recently and I ended up in the hospital with a bad kidney infection,” Payne shared in the video.

The singer said that he had already started rehearsals but was advised that it was not the best time to be “out on the road” given his current state.

However, Payne reassured fans that he is being well taken care of. “I’ve got the best people around me at home trying to help me recover as we speak,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ll put on an even bigger, better show. Thank you. I’m sorry,” he said at the end of the video.

Payne also notified fans in the caption that while the tour is set to be rescheduled, their tickets will be refunded in the meantime.

The 29-year-old artist rose to fame as one of the members of the boyband One Direction. Following their indefinite hiatus, he launched a solo career with singles “Strip That Down” and “Get Low.” Payne released his first studio album LP1 in 2019 and was set to embark on his self-titled tour in South America this September.

Payne has also been open about his struggle with alcoholism and his journey toward sobriety. – with reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.