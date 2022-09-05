CL, Epik High, KARD, PENTAGON, and more to headline ‘Hallyuween 2022’ in Manila 

HALLYUWEEN. Six K-pop acts are coming together for a Halloween concert party in the Philippines.

Gaho x KAVE, DJ Soda, and P-pop group BGYO are also performing at the October concert

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans are in for a treat as more K-pop acts are set to come to the Philippines!

Concert promoter PULP Live World announced on Monday, September 5, that they’re bringing the “hottest, fiercest, and most terrifyingly badass” K-pop acts for a one-of-a-kind event.

CL, Epik High, KARD, PENTAGON, Gaho x KAVE, and DJ Soda are slated to perform, alongside P-pop boy group BGYO.

Dubbed as the Philippines’ “first-ever KPOP Halloween Party,” Hallyuween 2022 will be held on October 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena. “Spooky has never looked this exciting,” PULP wrote. “It’s all treats (and maybe a few tricks from here on out.)”

Ticket prices have yet to be announced, but it will go on sale starting September 25 via SM Ticket website and outlets nationwide.

CL, whose full name is Lee Chae-rin, debuted as a member of iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1 in 2009. She released her first studio album Alpha in October 2021. Hip-hop group Epik High is made up of Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz. Their hits include “Love Love Love,” “One,” “Wannabe,” “No Thanxxx” and “Home Is Far Away.”

Co-ed group KARD is composed of J.Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo. They are known for their songs “Ring The Alarm,” “Hola Hola,” and “RED MOON.” PENTAGON debuted in 2016 and is now composed of nine members: Hongseok, Hui, Jinho, Shinwon, Yeo One, Wooseok, Yuto, Kino, and Yan An. They released the songs “Shine,” “Humph!” “Twenty-Twenty” and “SHA LA LA.”

Gaho is a singer-songwriter known for his singles “Memories,” “Start Over,” “Time,” “Rush Hour,” and “Home.” He often partners with his band, KAVE, for his performances. Meanwhile, DJ Soda, or Hwang So-hee in real life, released the singles “If I Die,” “Icy,” “Obsession,” “Cold,” and “Okay!”

BGYO, composed of Nate, Akira, JL, Gelo, and Mikki, made their debut in January 2021 with the digital single, “The Light.” The P-pop group also recently headlined the Be You concert alongside K-pop group Red Velvet. – Rappler.com