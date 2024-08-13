Lineup, ticket prices: What to expect from ASIYA Fest 2024

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Asian people will never fall short of great music, as concert organizer Karpos Multimedia has announced a new festival experience – ASIYA: Asian Music Festival & Conference. ASIYA Fest 2024 will happen on October 12 and 13 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.
From performers to conference delegates and ticket prices, here’s what you need to know about the festival:
Performers
ASIYA Fest 2024 will treat festival-goers to a diverse set of music acts from different Asian countries, like the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, and Korea.
Representing the Philippines on the ASIYA Fest 2024 stage are P-pop girl group BINI, indie pop-rock soloists juan karlos and Zild, young jazz crooner Jose Miguel, multi-instrumentalist Gabba, pop-folk artist Reese Lansangan, sibling duo Ysanygo, and bands Flu, UDD, and Urbandub.
They will be joined by Taiwan’s 9M88 and Sunset Rollercoaster, Malaysian band Babychair, Japan’s Imase and salasa, and solo artist Numcha from Thailand. Meanwhile, the Korean acts on the roster include HYUKOH, Colde, and Balming Tiger.
An exact schedule for which acts will be performing on what day has yet to be announced by ASIYA and Karpos Multimedia. So far, however, they have confirmed that BINI will be performing on Day 2 of the festival.
Gates will open at 2 pm on both days.
Delegates for the conference
Aside from the performances, ASIYA will be hosting a meeting ground for the music industry to come together and explore their shared passion for music. Artists will be able to socialize with other artists and global delegates.
Numerous industry representatives across the globe will attend the conference. Here’s a list of the delegates, who will each come to represent different music festivals, labels, music events, and companies:
- Carmen Barahona from En Orbita Festival
- Cils Williams of ATC Live Agency
- Cora Chan of Clackenflap
- Kong ‘Daise’ Yoonyoung of Zandari Festa
- Dan Gordon from Now Live
- Daniel Ha of KOHAI
- David Slow from AXEAN Festival and Steady Slate Records
- Dijana Lakus of Prague Music Week
- Independent Artist Booker Galina Meteiskaya
- Jess Phillips from Untitled Group
- Johnnie Moyjett of Fuji Rock Festival
- Joonyoung Park of Busan Rock Festival
- Junbum Park of Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival
- Kukuh Rizal Arfianto of Sun Eater and Jakarta Music Con
- Mak Wai Hoo of City ROARS! and AXEAN Festival
- Marta Pailares Olivares of Primavera Sound
- Natsagdorj “George” Tserendorj of Playtime Music Festival
- Orbis Fu of ULC Presents
- Poom Piyasu of Seen Scene Space and Maho Rasop Festival
- Sarun (Top) Pinyarat of Maho Rasop Festival
- Shun Ebihara of Summer Sonic and Creativeman Productions
- Subhin Jang of Busan Rock Festival
- Ted Yuthana of Big Mountain Music Festival and Monster Music Festival
- Weining Hung of 9Kick/LUCfest
- Yuta Nomura of One Music Camp and Arifuji Weekendenders
Ticket prices, how to secure them
The ASIYA Fest 2024 will have two ticket types: the GA (General Admission) Pass and the VIP Weekend. GA Pass holders can opt to purchase a ticket for just October 12, just October 13, or both days. Tickets for the festival will go on sale starting Thursday, August 15.
Both ticket types include access to the music festival. While there will be no barriers dividing the two types of ticket holders, VIP Weekend ticket holders will be given numerous other perks. These include access to the viewing deck, express entrance lane, and express merch lane. They will also be allowed re-entry into the venue, and will be given a VIP Kit consisting of a tote bag, lanyard, ID, T-shirt, and keychain. VIP ticket holders may claim their kits on the day of the festival.
Karpos says that it’s better if you secure your tickets earlier as they’ll be sold in three phases, and ticket prices get higher as the next phase starts. The ticket prices for each phase are as follows:
Phase 1 (August 15 to 31 or until supplies last):
- GA Saturday (October 12) – P3,650
- GA Sunday (October 13) – P3,650
- GA Weekend (October 12 and 13) – P5,050
- VIP Weekend (October 12 and 13) – P8,850
Phase 2 (September 1 to 30 or as soon as Phase 1 tickets sell out):
- GA Saturday (October 12) – P3,950
- GA Sunday (October 13) – P3,950
- GA Weekend (October 12 and 13) – P5,550
- VIP Weekend (October 12 and 13) – P9,450
Regular (From October 1 to 13 or as soon as Phase 2 sells out):
- GA Saturday (October 12) – P4,450
- GA Sunday (October 13) – P4,450
- GA Weekend (October 12 and 13) – P6,150
- VIP Weekend (October 12 and 13) – P9,950
Tickets can be purchased via Tickelo.
Tickets for the conference will be sold separately from the festival tickets. As of this writing, Karpos has yet to announce details on the conference’s ticket prices and exact schedule.
Minors aged 8 to 17 must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing adult, following the ratio of at least one adult to two minors. Children aged 7 and below will not be allowed to attend the festival.
Karpos Multimedia is the promoter behind the homegrown music festival, Wanderland, which has seen local and international music acts take the stage, such as Carly Rae Jepsen, IV of Spades, Raveena, Jack Johnson, grentperez, Thundercat, Lola Amour, dwta, and more.
On September 7 and 11, Karpos will be staging singer-songwriter Bruno Major’s two-night show at the Philippine International Convention Center Plenary Hall in Pasay City. – with reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com
Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern. She’s taking up English language studies at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.
