Mark your calendars! International acts coming to PH for a concert in 2023

Which of these concerts will you and your concert buddy be attending?

2022 might have seen the gradual return of local and international artists to the Philippine live stage, but 2023 is already looking to be an even bigger year for live music.

From pop music gems like Carly Rae Jepsen and Harry Styles, ’90s boy band icons such as the Backstreet Boys and Westlife, to K-pop powerhouses BLACKPINK and MAMAMOO, music junkies will surely get their fill with the amount of festivals and concerts slated for 2023.

Better level up your iponing game because here’s everything you should know about the international artists coming to the Philippines in 2023:

Wavy Music Baby Festival

Presenting the lineup for the 1st Wavy Baby Music Festival. @CARELESS_PH’s curated set of local and international acts.



MORE exciting news soon! Limited pre-sale tickets now available for @mayaofficialph users on https://t.co/UCxCWNblQT!#WavyBabyFestival pic.twitter.com/7UvG9wJOR0 — Wavy Baby (@WavyBabyFest) November 27, 2022

When: January 13-14

Where: North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City, Cebu

Music label CARELESS Music Manila will bring a curated set of local and international acts to Cebu for their inaugural Wavy Baby Festival.

The two-day show, which coincides with the annual Sinulog Festival, will be headlined by Thai singer-rapper BamBam of K-pop group GOT7, South Korean singer Sunmi, American R&B singer Pink Sweat$, American singer Destiny Rogers, and South Korean band The Rose.

Local acts include Ben&Ben, December Avenue, Franco, and Urbandub. Ticket prices range from P3,834 to P8,510.

The Rose

[HEAL TOGETHER WORLD TOUR]



Asia Tour Updates



More Announcements Coming Soon#HEALTogetherTour pic.twitter.com/YyCfJw6xIP — 더로즈_The Rose (@TheRose_0803) December 15, 2022

When: January 14

Where: SM Skydome

Attention, Filipino Black Roses: South Korean rock band The Rose is returning to the Philippines as part of their Heal Together world tour. Ticket prices range from P3,500 to P9,500.

ITZY

This is for you, MIDZY!



We’ve added a second show on January 15, 2023, for ITZY THE 1ST WORLD TOUR <CHECKMATE> in Manila.



Tickets on sale TOMORROW, November 14 (12pm), via SM Tickets. #ITZY #MIDZY#ITZY_WORLD_TOUR#ITZY_CHECKMATE#ITZY_BoysLikeYou pic.twitter.com/Rr6Rkw9ttE — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) November 13, 2022

When: January 14-15

Where: Mall of Asia Arena

Put your sneakers on, Filipino MIDZYs, because K-pop girl group ITZY will be bringing their CHECKMATE world tour to the Philippines! The upcoming show will mark Ryujin, Yuna, Yeji, Lia, and Chaeryeong’s second visit to the country. Ticket prices range from P3,500 to P13,500.

AOMG Tour

[FOLLOW THE MOVEMENT]

WORLD TOUR 2023https://t.co/Pkg3eMMd4D



ASIA

Jan 8(SUN) SINGAPORE

Jan 13(FRI) BANGKOK

Jan 15(SUN) MANILA

Jan 27(FRI) TOKYO

Jan 29(SUN) OSAKA

Feb 3(FRI) HONG KONG

Feb 5(SUN) TAIPEI



Tix Open

Dec 5(MON) 12PM(KST)#FTMWORLDTOUR2023 #AOMGWORLDTOUR2023#AOMG pic.twitter.com/l4DrZEEbe4 — aomgofficial (@AOMGOFFICIAL) November 28, 2022

When: January 15

Where: New Frontier Theater

South Korean hip-hop and R&B record label AOMG will be bringing its artists Simon Dominic, Loco, Gray, Lee Hi, and Yugyeom for a one-night show in the Philippines. Rapper Woo is also confirmed to be a guest artist. Ticket prices range from P5,500 to P11,000.

Ne-Yo

2ND SHOW ADDED DUE TO DEMAND!

NE-YO: LIVE IN CONCERT 🇵🇭

January 23 • Araneta Coliseum

𝟔𝐏𝐌 – 𝐀𝐃𝐃𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖

8𝘗𝘔 𝘚𝘏𝘖𝘞 𝘔𝘖𝘝𝘌𝘋 𝘛𝘖 9𝘗𝘔 – 𝘚𝘖𝘓𝘋 𝘖𝘜𝘛



𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧-𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟑, 𝟏𝟎𝐀𝐌

TicketNet online and outlets 🎫🎫 pic.twitter.com/oTlRZEgyFt — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) October 21, 2022

When: January 23

Where: Araneta Coliseum

After seven years, Ne-Yo is finally coming back to the Philippines! The R&B singer will be holding two shows on January 23 at the Big Dome. Ticket prices range from P1,050 to P8,925.

ENHYPEN

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!



ENGENE, witness @ENHYPEN live on stage not just once, twice but THREE EPIC TIMES!



Yes! Additional show is added for #MANIFESTO_IN_MANILA! DAY 3 happens on February 3, 2023, Friday at 7PM.



Keep your eyes glued on our pages in the coming days for more details! pic.twitter.com/aAWyodK4JB — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) December 23, 2022

When: February 3-5

Where: Mall of Asia Arena

Shoutout to the Filipino ENGENEs because ENHYPEN is about to make history as the first K-pop boy group to hold a solo concert in the Philippines for three consecutive days! Ticket prices range from P2,500 to P15,000.

BLUE and BOYZLIFE

When: February 11

Where: Circuit Event Grounds, Circuit Makati

Gear up for a nostalgic night as ’90s boy group Blue and Boyzlife are joining forces for a one-night show at Circuit Makati. Ticket prices range from P700 to P3,500

MAMAMOO

When: February 12

Where: Araneta Coliseum

It’s been a long time coming but K-pop vocal powerhouse MAMAMOO will finally have their first solo concert in the Philippines! Ticket prices range from P2,650 to 13,500.

Backstreet Boys

New tour dates added 🚨 This February, the #DNAWorldTour is heading to Asia! We’ve got six awesome shows planned for you all! 🖤 Visit https://t.co/hfKjQlfxDf for all of the info! pic.twitter.com/EJ6Fu2h27S — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) November 1, 2022

When: February 20

Where: Mall of Asia Arena

Backstreet’s back, alright! Backstreet Boys will be bringing their DNA World Tour to the Philippines. Ticket prices range from P3,750 to P17,500.

BOYCE AVENUE

Manila .. Cebu .. Davao! 📣🇵🇭

BOYCE AVENUE with

ADIE, NOBITA and THE JUANS

Feb 11 Sat • Araneta Coliseum



BOYCE AVENUE with ADIE and NOBITA

Feb 12 Sun • Waterfront Hotel Cebu

Feb 14 V-Day • SMX Convention Davao



Tickets on-sale on November 19, 10AM pic.twitter.com/Vx7cTqlk0s — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) November 9, 2022

When: February 11

Where: Araneta Coliseum

When: February 12

Where: Waterfront Hotel Cebu

When: February 14

Where: SMX Convention Davao

Ready your Valentine’s Day plans because Boyce Avenue is coming back to the Philippines. The American trio will be holding one-night shows in Manila, Cebu, and Davao.

Filipino acts The Juans, Adie, and Nobita will be joining them in their shows. Ticket prices range from P840 to P5,250.

Wallows

MANILA! 🇵🇭 We’re coming over for the first time ever. Come see us at New Frontier Theatre on February . Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/KvztHqfEih — Ovation Productions (@ovationprod) November 8, 2022

When: February 15

Where: New Frontier Theater

American alternative rock band Wallows is coming to the Philippines for the first time! Tickets are priced at P3,550.

The Vamps

This is not a dream, The Vamps is coming back to the Philippines! 🎉



Don’t miss The Vamps – Greatest Hits Tour happening on February 17, 2023, 8pm at the SM Mall of Asia Arena!



LNPH Pre-sale: Tuesday, November 8 (10am – 11:59pm)

General On-sale: Wednesday, November 9 (10am) pic.twitter.com/a1PhWgldtz — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) October 25, 2022

When: February 17

Where: Mall of Asia Arena

As part of their 10th anniversary, British band The Vamps is bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to the Philippines! The upcoming Manila show will be the band’s first visit in the country since 2017, and their fifth Philippine show overall. Ticket prices range from P3,000 to P6,250.

Conan Gray

Conan Gray is finally coming to Manila!



Conan Gray Superache Tour

📆 February 18, 2023

📍SM Mall of Asia Arena



LNPH Pre-sale: November 17, 10 am – 11:59 pm

General On-sale: November 18, 12 pm onwards #ConanGrayinMNL #SuperacheTourPH pic.twitter.com/2NpY97L1Sz — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) November 10, 2022

When: February 18

Where: Mall of Asia Arena

American singer-songwriter is set to make his debut in the Philippine concert scene in February! Ticket prices range from P3,500 to P7,500.

PLUS63 Festival

After 3 years, PLUS63 Festival is back and we're excited to present our full line up! ❤‍🔥

Tickets go on sale on November 26 11AM at https://t.co/WyjHKnZ6mv 🎫



We can't wait to create new memories with you on February 18, 2023! 🤩 #PLUS63Festival pic.twitter.com/01xjklss7f — PLUS63 Festival (@PLUS63Festival) November 21, 2022

When: February 18

Where: SM Seaside Complex Cebu

Joji and Kehlani will be heading to Cebu to headline the Plus63 Festival, which will make its return for the first time in three years.

The two artists will be performing alongside Paul Pablo, The Sundown, Sansette, and DJ Short. Ticket prices range from P2,650 to P5,300

Westlife

🇵🇭🇮🇩 To all our fans in the Philippines and Indonesia we are thrilled to announce that we will be playing shows in Manila and Jakarta early next year! Tickets for Manila go on sale on 4/6 and this Saturday 28/5. We hope to see you all there dancing along with us ✨💛 pic.twitter.com/1Gzz5W0YWQ — Westlife (@westlifemusic) May 24, 2022

When: February 20 and 21

Where: Araneta Coliseum

’90s kids, rejoice! After three years, Irish group Westlife is coming back to the Philippines for their Wild Dreams Tour. Ticket prices range from P1,575 to P13,650.

OneRepublic

Breaking News 🚨

ɢʀᴀᴍᴍʏ ɴᴏᴍɪɴᴀᴛᴇᴅ, ᴍᴜʟᴛɪ-ᴘʟᴀᴛɪɴᴜᴍ ꜱᴇʟʟɪɴɢ ʙᴀɴᴅ

ONEREPUBLIC – LIVE IN CONCERT

February 23, 2023 • Araneta Coliseum

Tickets on-sale Sept 30, 10AM via https://t.co/QGwxIw3WQE and TicketNet outlets pic.twitter.com/LiXOpe5WqO — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) September 21, 2022

When: February 23

Where: Araneta Coliseum

American pop-rock band OneRepublic is finally coming back to the Philippines! The Manila stop will kick off the band’s Asia tour. Ticket prices range from P1,050 to P8,925.

Wanderland Festival

GET YOUR GAME ON 🏅



WANDERLAND: THE COMEBACK

March 4 & 5, 2023

Filinvest City Events Grounds



HURRY—get your tickets now at https://t.co/6HXw9AVL1s pic.twitter.com/11OtxF6vzT — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) December 20, 2022

When: March 4-5

Where: Filinvest City Grounds

We really, really, really like that pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen and pop-rock band Phoenix will be the headliners for the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival. The 2023 edition of the two-day event will be its first live festival since 2020.

Aside from Carly Rae and Phoenix, the festival lineup also includes Sunset Rollercoaster, Men I Trust, No Rome, Stephen Day, Balming Tiger, george, BLASTER, Leo Wang, August Wahh, and The Sundown. Ticket prices range from P7,000 to P15,000.

Arctic Monkeys

.@ArcticMonkeys makes their much anticipated Philippine debut this March 6, 2023 🪩



ARCTIC MONKEYS

LIVE IN MANILA



VIP – PHP 9,500+

Regular – PHP 6,000+

exclusive of ticket service charge



Tickets go on sale on Dec. 12, 10AM via https://t.co/xgUTKondyj! pic.twitter.com/1rNY3NqQ9r — Karpos Multimedia (@karposmm) December 9, 2022

When: March 6

Where: Filinvest City Grounds

It’s finally happening! English rock band Arctic Monkeys will be making their debut in the Philippine concert scene in March. Ticket prices range from P6,000 to P9,500.

Simple Plan

Breaking News! 🚨

𝐒𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐄 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐍

The Harder Than It Looks Tour 2023

ℙ𝕝𝕒𝕪𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕚𝕣 𝔾𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕤𝕥 ℍ𝕚𝕥𝕤 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕖!



MANILA

Mar 10 Fri • New Frontier Theater



DAVAO

Mar 12 Sun • SMX Convention Center



Tickets On-Sale Soon! #WilbrosLive pic.twitter.com/8p5h2IWmAo — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) December 22, 2022

When: March 10

Where: New Frontier Theater

When: March 12

Where: SMX Convention Center Davao

It’s time to join the “I’m Just A Kid” challenge in real life! Canadian rock band Simple Plan is coming back to the Philippines after 10 years for their The Harder Than It Looks concert tour. They will hold one-night shows in Manila and Davao. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Stray Kids

When: March 11-12

Where: Mall of Asia Arena

This is it, Filipino STAYs! After three years, K-pop boy group STRAY KIDS is coming back to the Philippines for their MANIAC world tour. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Harry Styles

JUST ANNOUNCED: Harry Styles: Love On Tour is coming to the Philippine Arena on March 14, 2023. Get pre-sale tickets on November 23 at 12 pm.



More info at https://t.co/W363tvv92f#LoveOnTourPH#HarryStylesinPH pic.twitter.com/oC97edEm1w — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) November 15, 2022

When: March 14

Where: Philippine Arena

Time to get that watermelon sugar high because singer Harry Styles will be bringing his Love On Tour concert to the Philippines! The upcoming show at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan will mark Styles’ first concert in the country since 2018, and his third Philippine show overall. Ticket prices range from P2,750 to P17,750.

Bryan Adams

Announcement 📣🇵🇭

BRYAN ADAMS

'So Happy It Hurts' Tour – Manila

March 15, 2023 • Araneta Coliseum



Tickets on-sale Nov 25, 10AMhttps://t.co/QGwxIvLNCw and TicketNet outlets pic.twitter.com/mWBmCHAyc8 — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) November 21, 2022

When: March 15

Where: Araneta Coliseum

Tune it to the classics as Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is having a one-night show in the Philippines for his So Happy It Hurts tour. He last performed in the country in 2017. Ticket prices range from P1,050 to P12,600.

Sting

📣 We’re thrilled to announce that 17-time Grammy Award winner and legendary musician Sting is coming to Manila!



Sting: My Songs Tour

📆 March 17-18, 2023

📍The Theatre at Solaire



Tickets go on sale at Ticketworld on December 9. @solaireresort#StingInManila pic.twitter.com/xX30IwK2Jg — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) December 4, 2022

When: March 17-18

Where: Theater at Solaire

British singer-songwriter Sting will stage a two-night concert in the Philippines as part of his My Song tour. The 17-time Grammy winner last performed in the country in 2012. Ticket prices range from P5,000 to P20,000.

BLACKPINK

When: March 25-26

Where: Philippine Arena

After three years, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is coming back to our area for a two-night show! Ticket prices range from P3,000 to P19,450.

TREASURE

When: April 15

Where: Mall of Asia Arena

Good news, Filipino Treasure Makers: K-pop group TREASURE is about to headline their first solo concert in the Philippines for their HELLO world tour. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

The 1975

My, my, my, my…we mind your mind. And your requests 😉 So here’s what you’ve all been asking for. #THE1975inManila2023 Day 2 is happening on May 4, 2023 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena! pic.twitter.com/vcEIRPSimi — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) November 14, 2022

When: May 3-4

Where: Mall of Asia Arena

English rock band The 1975 will be holding a two-night show in the Philippines as part of their At Their Very Best tour. Ticket prices range from P1,975 to P9,750.

Which international artists are you hoping to be part of this list? Share with us in the comments section! – Rappler.com