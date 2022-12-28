Mark your calendars! International acts coming to PH for a concert in 2023

2022 might have seen the gradual return of local and international artists to the Philippine live stage, but 2023 is already looking to be an even bigger year for live music.
From pop music gems like Carly Rae Jepsen and Harry Styles, ’90s boy band icons such as the Backstreet Boys and Westlife, to K-pop powerhouses BLACKPINK and MAMAMOO, music junkies will surely get their fill with the amount of festivals and concerts slated for 2023.
Better level up your iponing game because here’s everything you should know about the international artists coming to the Philippines in 2023:
Wavy Music Baby Festival
When: January 13-14
Where: North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City, Cebu
Music label CARELESS Music Manila will bring a curated set of local and international acts to Cebu for their inaugural Wavy Baby Festival.
The two-day show, which coincides with the annual Sinulog Festival, will be headlined by Thai singer-rapper BamBam of K-pop group GOT7, South Korean singer Sunmi, American R&B singer Pink Sweat$, American singer Destiny Rogers, and South Korean band The Rose.
Local acts include Ben&Ben, December Avenue, Franco, and Urbandub. Ticket prices range from P3,834 to P8,510.
The Rose
When: January 14
Where: SM Skydome
Attention, Filipino Black Roses: South Korean rock band The Rose is returning to the Philippines as part of their Heal Together world tour. Ticket prices range from P3,500 to P9,500.
ITZY
When: January 14-15
Where: Mall of Asia Arena
Put your sneakers on, Filipino MIDZYs, because K-pop girl group ITZY will be bringing their CHECKMATE world tour to the Philippines! The upcoming show will mark Ryujin, Yuna, Yeji, Lia, and Chaeryeong’s second visit to the country. Ticket prices range from P3,500 to P13,500.
AOMG Tour
When: January 15
Where: New Frontier Theater
South Korean hip-hop and R&B record label AOMG will be bringing its artists Simon Dominic, Loco, Gray, Lee Hi, and Yugyeom for a one-night show in the Philippines. Rapper Woo is also confirmed to be a guest artist. Ticket prices range from P5,500 to P11,000.
Ne-Yo
When: January 23
Where: Araneta Coliseum
After seven years, Ne-Yo is finally coming back to the Philippines! The R&B singer will be holding two shows on January 23 at the Big Dome. Ticket prices range from P1,050 to P8,925.
ENHYPEN
When: February 3-5
Where: Mall of Asia Arena
Shoutout to the Filipino ENGENEs because ENHYPEN is about to make history as the first K-pop boy group to hold a solo concert in the Philippines for three consecutive days! Ticket prices range from P2,500 to P15,000.
BLUE and BOYZLIFE
When: February 11
Where: Circuit Event Grounds, Circuit Makati
Gear up for a nostalgic night as ’90s boy group Blue and Boyzlife are joining forces for a one-night show at Circuit Makati. Ticket prices range from P700 to P3,500
MAMAMOO
When: February 12
Where: Araneta Coliseum
It’s been a long time coming but K-pop vocal powerhouse MAMAMOO will finally have their first solo concert in the Philippines! Ticket prices range from P2,650 to 13,500.
Backstreet Boys
When: February 20
Where: Mall of Asia Arena
Backstreet’s back, alright! Backstreet Boys will be bringing their DNA World Tour to the Philippines. Ticket prices range from P3,750 to P17,500.
BOYCE AVENUE
When: February 11
Where: Araneta Coliseum
When: February 12
Where: Waterfront Hotel Cebu
When: February 14
Where: SMX Convention Davao
Ready your Valentine’s Day plans because Boyce Avenue is coming back to the Philippines. The American trio will be holding one-night shows in Manila, Cebu, and Davao.
Filipino acts The Juans, Adie, and Nobita will be joining them in their shows. Ticket prices range from P840 to P5,250.
Wallows
When: February 15
Where: New Frontier Theater
American alternative rock band Wallows is coming to the Philippines for the first time! Tickets are priced at P3,550.
The Vamps
When: February 17
Where: Mall of Asia Arena
As part of their 10th anniversary, British band The Vamps is bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to the Philippines! The upcoming Manila show will be the band’s first visit in the country since 2017, and their fifth Philippine show overall. Ticket prices range from P3,000 to P6,250.
Conan Gray
When: February 18
Where: Mall of Asia Arena
American singer-songwriter is set to make his debut in the Philippine concert scene in February! Ticket prices range from P3,500 to P7,500.
PLUS63 Festival
When: February 18
Where: SM Seaside Complex Cebu
Joji and Kehlani will be heading to Cebu to headline the Plus63 Festival, which will make its return for the first time in three years.
The two artists will be performing alongside Paul Pablo, The Sundown, Sansette, and DJ Short. Ticket prices range from P2,650 to P5,300
Westlife
When: February 20 and 21
Where: Araneta Coliseum
’90s kids, rejoice! After three years, Irish group Westlife is coming back to the Philippines for their Wild Dreams Tour. Ticket prices range from P1,575 to P13,650.
OneRepublic
When: February 23
Where: Araneta Coliseum
American pop-rock band OneRepublic is finally coming back to the Philippines! The Manila stop will kick off the band’s Asia tour. Ticket prices range from P1,050 to P8,925.
Wanderland Festival
When: March 4-5
Where: Filinvest City Grounds
We really, really, really like that pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen and pop-rock band Phoenix will be the headliners for the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival. The 2023 edition of the two-day event will be its first live festival since 2020.
Aside from Carly Rae and Phoenix, the festival lineup also includes Sunset Rollercoaster, Men I Trust, No Rome, Stephen Day, Balming Tiger, george, BLASTER, Leo Wang, August Wahh, and The Sundown. Ticket prices range from P7,000 to P15,000.
Arctic Monkeys
When: March 6
Where: Filinvest City Grounds
It’s finally happening! English rock band Arctic Monkeys will be making their debut in the Philippine concert scene in March. Ticket prices range from P6,000 to P9,500.
Simple Plan
When: March 10
Where: New Frontier Theater
When: March 12
Where: SMX Convention Center Davao
It’s time to join the “I’m Just A Kid” challenge in real life! Canadian rock band Simple Plan is coming back to the Philippines after 10 years for their The Harder Than It Looks concert tour. They will hold one-night shows in Manila and Davao. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.
Stray Kids
When: March 11-12
Where: Mall of Asia Arena
This is it, Filipino STAYs! After three years, K-pop boy group STRAY KIDS is coming back to the Philippines for their MANIAC world tour. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.
Harry Styles
When: March 14
Where: Philippine Arena
Time to get that watermelon sugar high because singer Harry Styles will be bringing his Love On Tour concert to the Philippines! The upcoming show at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan will mark Styles’ first concert in the country since 2018, and his third Philippine show overall. Ticket prices range from P2,750 to P17,750.
Bryan Adams
When: March 15
Where: Araneta Coliseum
Tune it to the classics as Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is having a one-night show in the Philippines for his So Happy It Hurts tour. He last performed in the country in 2017. Ticket prices range from P1,050 to P12,600.
Sting
When: March 17-18
Where: Theater at Solaire
British singer-songwriter Sting will stage a two-night concert in the Philippines as part of his My Song tour. The 17-time Grammy winner last performed in the country in 2012. Ticket prices range from P5,000 to P20,000.
BLACKPINK
When: March 25-26
Where: Philippine Arena
After three years, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is coming back to our area for a two-night show! Ticket prices range from P3,000 to P19,450.
TREASURE
When: April 15
Where: Mall of Asia Arena
Good news, Filipino Treasure Makers: K-pop group TREASURE is about to headline their first solo concert in the Philippines for their HELLO world tour. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.
The 1975
When: May 3-4
Where: Mall of Asia Arena
English rock band The 1975 will be holding a two-night show in the Philippines as part of their At Their Very Best tour. Ticket prices range from P1,975 to P9,750.
Which international artists are you hoping to be part of this list? Share with us in the comments section! – Rappler.com
