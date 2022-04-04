LIST: Key winners, Grammys 2022

Jon Batiste poses with their Grammys for Best American Roots Performance for "Cry," Album of the year for “We Are,” Best American roots song, Best music video and Best score soundtrack for visual media for “Soul," at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, April 3, 2022.

'We Are' is album of the year while 'Leave the Door Open' wins record of the year

MANILA, Philippines – The Recording Academy on Monday, April 4 (Sunday, April 3 in the US) awarded artists and albums they’ve deemed to be the best from the past year at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The ceremony, which aired live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, was hosted by Trevor Noah. Lady Gaga, Jon Batiste, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Carrie Underwood, and BTS were among the performers for the event.

An “In Memoriam” segment featuring Stephen Sondheim songs were performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler during the ceremony.

Jon Batiste, who led the ceremony with 11 nominations, won the album of the year for We Are. Olivia Rodrigo took home two recognitions – best new artist and best pop vocal album for Sour. Meanwhile, Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” took home the song of the year and record of the year awards.

Here is a list of the winners in the major categories:

Album of the Year

WINNER: Jon Batiste, We Are

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Love for Sale

Justin Bieber, Justice

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

H.E.R, Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X, Montero

Olivia Rodrigo, Sour

Taylor Swift, Evermore

Kanye West, Donda

Record of the Year

WINNER: Silk Sonic, “Leave The Door Open”

ABBA, “I Still Have Faith In You”

Jon Batiste, “Freedom”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”

Brandi Carlile, “Right On Time”

Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

Song of the Year

WINNER: Silk Sonic, “Leave The Door Open”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile, “A Beautiful Noise”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

H.E.R, “Fight For You”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”

Brandi Carlile, “Right On Time”

Best New Artist

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Saweetie

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco, “Lonely”

BTS, “Butter”

Coldplay, “Higher Power”

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, Sour

Justin Bieber, Justice

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande, positions

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: Foo Fighters, “Making A Fire”

AC/DC, “Shot in the Dark”

Black Pumas, “Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell, “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Deftones, “Ohms”

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Cardi B, “Up”

J. Cole feat. 21 Savage & Morray “My Life”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot S***”

Best Music Film

WINNER: Various Artists, Summer of Soul

Bo Burnham, Inside

David Bryne, David Bryne’s American Utopia

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles

Jim Hendrix, Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui

– Rappler.com