LIST: Key winners, Grammys 2022

MANILA, Philippines – The Recording Academy on Monday, April 4 (Sunday, April 3 in the US) awarded artists and albums they’ve deemed to be the best from the past year at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
The ceremony, which aired live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, was hosted by Trevor Noah. Lady Gaga, Jon Batiste, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Carrie Underwood, and BTS were among the performers for the event.
An “In Memoriam” segment featuring Stephen Sondheim songs were performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler during the ceremony.
Jon Batiste, who led the ceremony with 11 nominations, won the album of the year for We Are. Olivia Rodrigo took home two recognitions – best new artist and best pop vocal album for Sour. Meanwhile, Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” took home the song of the year and record of the year awards.
Here is a list of the winners in the major categories:
Album of the Year
- WINNER: Jon Batiste, We Are
- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Love for Sale
- Justin Bieber, Justice
- Doja Cat, Planet Her
- Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever
- H.E.R, Back Of My Mind
- Lil Nas X, Montero
- Olivia Rodrigo, Sour
- Taylor Swift, Evermore
- Kanye West, Donda
Record of the Year
- WINNER: Silk Sonic, “Leave The Door Open”
- ABBA, “I Still Have Faith In You”
- Jon Batiste, “Freedom”
- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
- Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”
- Brandi Carlile, “Right On Time”
- Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”
Song of the Year
- WINNER: Silk Sonic, “Leave The Door Open”
- Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
- Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile, “A Beautiful Noise”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”
- H.E.R, “Fight For You”
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
- Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”
- Brandi Carlile, “Right On Time”
Best New Artist
- WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- Finneas
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Saweetie
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- WINNER: Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
- Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco, “Lonely”
- BTS, “Butter”
- Coldplay, “Higher Power”
Best Pop Vocal Album
- WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, Sour
- Justin Bieber, Justice
- Doja Cat, Planet Her
- Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever
- Ariana Grande, positions
Best Rock Performance
- WINNER: Foo Fighters, “Making A Fire”
- AC/DC, “Shot in the Dark”
- Black Pumas, “Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)
- Chris Cornell, “Nothing Compares 2 U”
- Deftones, “Ohms”
Best Rap Performance
- WINNER: Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- Cardi B, “Up”
- J. Cole feat. 21 Savage & Morray “My Life”
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
- Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot S***”
Best Music Film
- WINNER: Various Artists, Summer of Soul
- Bo Burnham, Inside
- David Bryne, David Bryne’s American Utopia
- Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles
- Jim Hendrix, Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui
– Rappler.com