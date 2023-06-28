LISTEN: On My Playlist – June 2023

This month’s playlist includes song recommendations from Nameless Kids, the vowels they orbit, raven, and the cast of 'Ang Huling El Bimbo'

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

This month’s playlist includes song recommendations from Nameless Kids, the vowels they orbit, raven, and the cast of Ang Huling El Bimbo.

Nameless Kids

This indie/pop/alternative band is made up of Nhiko, Kyle, Tati, Kim, and Imay.

In 2021, they released their debut single “Outlaws,” which won Best Performance of A New Group Recording Artist at the Awit Awards that same year. The song was also featured on the soundtrack of season two of the hit series He’s Into Her.

Since then, they’ve played gigs all over Metro Manila, performed at the Araneta Coliseum, and released even more music, including their single “Life’s a Beach,” which is the theme song of iWantTFC series Beach Bros, “Hotel Runs,” and their latest release “Sa’yo (Ang Mundo).”

Play Video

the vowels they orbit

The indie pop/rock act first came together in 2018, performing in various bars and gig venues and opening for American pop-rock band Against the Current in the same year.

In 2019, they released their hit debut single “Selos,” which was later included in their debut EP Ang Unang Ikot.

They released their sophomore EP tuloy tuloy tuloy! in March, which carries their latest single, “If You Come Back To Me.”

Play Video

raven

Hailing from Cavite, raven started writing songs as a kid and never stopped.

Eventually, the singer-songwriter founded a Facebook music page called Umpisa as a way to promote independent artists, and in March 2020, he released his song “Tingala.”

Taking his chances, he sent samples of his music to OPM legend Rico Blanco, who took notice and has mentored him since then.

Today, raven has released several singles, including “Paraluman,” “Ngayon Lang ‘To,” and “Sinta.” He’s also performed in various venues, including the prestigious Music Museum, where he shared the stage with OPM stars such as Rico, Ebe Dancel, Maris Racal, and Zild.

Play Video

The cast of ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo’

Ang Huling El Bimbo first opened in 2018, and has since become a hit among theater lovers and Eraserheads fans alike. The jukebox musical weaves together the songs of the iconic ’90s rock band to tell the story of a group of friends who navigate life in the face of unspeakable trauma.

The musical has since staged over 100 shows, with sold-out reruns in March and July 2019. In 2020, the show was streamed online, counting 7 million views in 48 hours and raising P12 million for COVID relief. It returned as a live concert, Ang Muling El Bimbo, in 2021.

Original cast members Gian Magdangal, Gab Pangilinan, Topper Fabregas, Jamie Wilson, and Sheila Francisco reprise their roles for the 2023 run, joined by new cast members Nino Alejandro, Bullet Dumas, Anthony Rosaldo, Paw Castillo, and Katrine Sunga. The show is directed by Dexter Santos and written by Dingdong Novenario.

The current run opened in April, and has show dates until Friday, June 30.

Play Video

You can watch their Live Jam performances here.

Follow Rappler on Spotify to listen to more song recommendations from your favorite Live Jam artists. – Rappler.com