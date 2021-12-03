Little Mix to ‘take a break’ after 10 years

LITTLE MIX. The girl group is currently comprised of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The British girl group reassures fans that they are 'not splitting up' and are 'here to stay'

British girl group Little Mix has announced that they will be “taking a break” after “10 amazing years” as soon as they wrap up their April-May 2022 concert tour.

The girls reassured their fans in a Twitter post on Friday, December 3, that they would “not be splitting up” and that they “are here to stay.”

“It’s been a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects,” they wrote, confirming that it would just be a hiatus.

“We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more,” the group added, thanking their fans for their “love and never-ending support since the beginning.”

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever.”

Little Mix is currently comprised of members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. The hiatus comes a year after Jesy Nelson announced her departure from the group in December 2020. Nelson left nine years after the group was formed in 2011 on The X Factor UK.

Nelson said in a May interview that she left because “being constantly compared to the other three members” took a huge toll on her, among other reasons.

Since Nelson’s departure, Little Mix came out with their latest compilation album Between Us in November. Their last album as a quartet was Confetti, released in November 2020.

Little Mix is most known for their hit singles, like “Black Magic”, “Secret Love Song”, “Touch”, “Woman Like Me”, “Confetti”, “Shoutout to My Ex”, and “Hair”. – Rappler.com