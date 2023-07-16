‘OMG’: Lola Amour reacts to ENHYPEN’s Jake listening to ‘Raining in Manila’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The K-pop idol says it's a 'really good song'

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino rock band Lola Amour is over the moon after member Jake of K-pop boy group ENHYPEN listened to their track “Raining in Manila.”

The K-pop idol jammed to the song after Filipino fans requested it during his livestream on the Weverse platform on Friday, July 14.

Jake was seen vibing to the song, saying that while he doesn’t understand what the track is about, he likes how it sounds.

“Ohhh I like this,” the Korean-Australian artist said. “There’s no English [lyrics], so I don’t know what it means, but i like the melody.”

jake vibing to ‘raining in manila’ by lola amour and said he liked it 😭🤍 mahal kita, jake 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/bOeEa2HK9m — ⋆｡˚ iciel ☁︎ ˚｡⋆｡ (@baekwoniee) July 14, 2023

He also shared that he initially thought that that it was actually raining in Manila when he saw the comments from his Filipino fans or ENGENEs.

“You guys are commenting ‘Raining in Manila,’ so I thought of raining in Manila. I thought you guys were telling me that it’s raining in Manila. But it’s actually a good song,” he added.

As videos of Jake listening to the song circulated online, Lola Amour couldn’t help but express their excitement.

“OMG,” they wrote in one tweet.

OMG??? https://t.co/vW5mHMqZYi — ☔️ STREAM RAINING IN MANILA – LOLA AMOUR (@lolaamourmusic) July 14, 2023

WAIT LANG GUYS NASA GIG KAMI PERO LAHAT KAMI NAGKAKAGULO — ☔️ STREAM RAINING IN MANILA – LOLA AMOUR (@lolaamourmusic) July 14, 2023

Lola Amour also expressed their gratitude to fans of ENHYPEN for their support.

Until now, ang dami pa ding ENGENEs na nag cocomment sa socials namin. Super thank you again for your support! Now.. what Enhypen song should we add to our rainy day playlist? 😁 — ☔️ STREAM RAINING IN MANILA – LOLA AMOUR (@lolaamourmusic) July 16, 2023

The band also released an English translation and a lyric breakdown for the track for non-Filipinos who recently discovered the song.

For non-Filipinos who recently discovered the song, you can watch our lyric breakdown which is (mostly) in English!



Full video here: https://t.co/1IacG7in23 https://t.co/AYfMc3PUg5 pic.twitter.com/JrAIA7Zx1J — ☔️ STREAM RAINING IN MANILA – LOLA AMOUR (@lolaamourmusic) July 15, 2023

For non-Filipinos who recently discovered the song, you can watch our lyric breakdown which is (mostly) in English!



Full video here: https://t.co/1IacG7in23 https://t.co/AYfMc3PUg5 pic.twitter.com/JrAIA7Zx1J — ☔️ STREAM RAINING IN MANILA – LOLA AMOUR (@lolaamourmusic) July 15, 2023

Aside from Jake, fellow ENHYPEN member Jungwon also said that he’d listen to the song.

Wait as in the ACTUAL Jungwon? https://t.co/PWoPtnCOFH — ☔️ STREAM RAINING IN MANILA – LOLA AMOUR (@lolaamourmusic) July 11, 2023

“Raining in Manila,” which was released in June, talks about missing a friend who left the country to pursue a better life.

Lola Amour’s other songs include “dahan-dahan,” “Fallen,” and “Madali.”

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN is a seven-member act known for their songs “Drunk-Dazed,” “Blessed-Cursed,” “FEVER,” “Bite Me,” and “Polaroid Love.” – Rappler.com