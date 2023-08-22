LOOK: Joji headed to Manila in November 

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Singer-songwriter Joji is bringing his Pandemonium concert tour to the Philippines.
The “Sanctuary” hitmaker will be staging his first solo concert in the country at the Araneta Coliseum on November 28.
According to organizer Insignia Presents, tickets will be available starting September 2 via their website.
Joji previously headlined the inaugural Head In The Couds Manila, which happened in December 2022, and the Plus63 Festival in Cebu in February 2023.
Joji is best known for songs “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK,” “Glimpse of Us,” “Gimme Love,” and “YEAH RIGHT.” – Rappler.com
