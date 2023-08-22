LOOK: Joji headed to Manila in November 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets will be available starting September 2!

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-songwriter Joji is bringing his Pandemonium concert tour to the Philippines.

The “Sanctuary” hitmaker will be staging his first solo concert in the country at the Araneta Coliseum on November 28.

According to organizer Insignia Presents, tickets will be available starting September 2 via their website.

JOJI PRESENTS: PANDEMONIUM ASIA TOUR

NOVEMBER 28, 2023

MANILA, ARANETA COLISEUM



ON SALE – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2ND, 10AM LOCAL TIME



Joji previously headlined the inaugural Head In The Couds Manila, which happened in December 2022, and the Plus63 Festival in Cebu in February 2023.

Joji previously headlined the inaugural Head In The Couds Manila, which happened in December 2022, and the Plus63 Festival in Cebu in February 2023.

Joji is best known for songs “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK,” “Glimpse of Us,” “Gimme Love,” and “YEAH RIGHT.” – Rappler.com