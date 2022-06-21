WATCH: LOONA stars in vibrant ‘Flip That’ music video

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group LOONA made their much-awaited comeback on Monday, June 20, with the release of the music video for “Flip That,” the title track for their mini album of the same name.

The music video for “Flip That” sees the 12 members of LOONA channel their inner summer queens, as they give off bright and ethereal vibes on a summer trip. The catchy song also highlights the group’s energy as they pull off their trademark synchronized dancing in the music video.

Flip That, which features six songs, serves as LOONA’s first comeback in almost a year since the release of their EP & in June 2021. The release also follows LOONA’s run on the recently-concluded Queendom 2, where they won second place.

Composed of Haseul, Vivi, Yves, JinSoul, Kim Lip, Chuu, Heejin, Hyunjin, Go Won, Choerry, Olivia Hye, and Yeojin, LOONA made its debut in August 2018 under Blockberry Creative agency.

The group is known for their hits “PTT (Paint the Town)”, “Hi High,” “Why Not,” and “Butterfly.” – Rappler.com