Louis Tomlinson is coming to Manila in July

Are you excited to watch Louis Tomlinson live again?

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill: Louis Tomlinson is coming back to Manila for a one-night concert!

Event organizer Live Nation Philippines announced on Tuesday, May 31, that the One Direction member is bringing his Louis Tomlinson World Tour to the New Frontier Theater on July 16!

LOUIS TOMLINSON WORLD TOUR 2022! 🎸Tickets available via https://t.co/jKsvrQqCHm on:

– June 4 10:00AM-11:59PM (Exclusive *ONLINE ONLY* sale for LNPH Members)

– June 5 10:00AM (Public Onsale; all outlets)

TICKET PRICES: 4,100 / 3,700 / 3,050 / 1,500#BackToLive #LNPH #LTWTManila pic.twitter.com/DSYi4HJRmR — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) May 31, 2022

Tickets will go on sale for the public at 10 am on Sunday, June 5, via TicketNet.com.ph and all TicketNet outlets. Members of Live Nation Philippines, however, will have an early chance to secure tickets during the pre-sale on Saturday, June 4.

Prices are from P1,500 to P4,100.

The One Direction member made his solo debut in 2016 with the release of the single “Just Hold On.” His first full-length solo album Walls was released in 2020. Among his hits are “Back To You,” “Always You,” and “Just Like Me.”

Tomlinson, 30, last performed in the Philippines during the One Direction On The Road Again Tour in March 2015. – Rappler.com