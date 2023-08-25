All major artists leaving talent manager Scooter Braun

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel are reportedly the latest artists to part ways with Braun

MANILA, Philippines – Pop star Ariana Grande has reportedly split from Scooter Braun, making her one of the many recent music artists to part ways with the American talent manager.

People reported that Grande would no longer be managed by Braun after working with the 42-year-old manager for a decade. The outlet cited an anonymous source for the information.

The source stated that the move was Grande’s “choice.” They also claimed that the change in the star’s management was not out of ill will towards Braun.

“They are friendly but she’s outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction,” People’s source said.

Grande previously left Braun’s management in 2016 but returned after several months.

Grande’s decision coincided with fellow artists Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel, who are also reportedly splitting from Braun.

Digital media outlet Puck first broke the news of Bieber’s departure from Braun’s entertainment company SB Projects on August 18. Puck claimed that the two “haven’t talked in months.” One source for Variety supported the report but neither Bieber nor Braun have directly addressed it.

On Monday, August 21, Billboard reported that Demi Lovato would also be leaving the company. Their source shared, “It was time for Lovato to go in a new direction, even though she was thankful for her time with SB Projects.”

The Hollywood Reporter cited a source close to actress Idina Menzel on Tuesday, August 22 when it reported that she would be parting ways with Braun. She signed with him four years ago.

Some sources told Variety that Grande and Bieber were not leaving the company and that the changes in their management were just a result of Braun’s new role as CEO. In 2021, South Korean entertainment conglomerate HYBE bought the parent company of SB Projects, Ithaca Holding, which led to Braun taking charge of HYBE America.

“He’s getting out of management – he has been for years. That’s the real story,” another source said.

However, other sources told the outlet that Bieber “is set on leaving SB Projects.” They claimed that this aligned with his decision to bring in a “new attorney, agency and business manager” as a way of “[cleaning] house.”

The SB Projects website notably does not distinguish between past and present clients, making it unclear who is currently working with the company.

Braun seemed to address the rumors in a post on Wednesday, August 23 where he joked that he was “no longer managing [himself].”

Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) August 22, 2023

No official statements have been made by any of the parties involved.

Past artists of the company, including Kid Laroi and Kanye West, have also had complicated relationships with SB Projects.

The music executive has been under public scrutiny since he purchased pop phenomenon Taylor Swift’s masters in 2019. Despite the backlash from Swift’s fans, Braun sold the masters to Shamrock Holdings in 2020.

Scooter Braun founded Ithaca Holdings in 2013 and has been managing artists under the company since. – with reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.