LOOK: Mamamoo adds Gen Ad seats for Manila 2023 concert

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino MOOMOOs, you still have the chance to see Mamamoo live!
Concert organizer Wilbros Live announced on Monday, December 19, that they’ll be opening the general admission section for the group’s upcoming concert in the Philippines. Mamamoo’s MY CON concert is set for February 12, 2023, at the Araneta Coliseum.
The general admission tickets, which will only be free seating, are priced at P2,650, and will be available starting December 23, 10 am, through TicketNet website and outlets.
The addition comes after tickets for the girl group’s one-night concert in Manila were all sold out in 30 minutes after they were made available.
Composed of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, Mamamamoo made their debut in 2014. They are known for their hit songs “Mr. Ambiguous,” “HIP,” and “Starry Night,” among others. – Rappler.com
