Calling all Moomoos! Mamamoo to perform in Manila February 12

WHERE ARE WE NOW. K-pop girl group MAMAMOO releases their 11th mini-album.

MANILA, Philippines – Get your labanos ready, mga Moomoo! K-pop girl group Mamamoo is heading to Manila for a one-night concert on February 12, 2023, their official Twitter account announced on Wednesday, November 16. The show is part of their MYCON World Tour.

Other details such as venue and ticket prices have yet to be released. The Asia leg of their tour also includes Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Composed of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, the quarter put out their latest mini-album MIC ON on October 11, the group’s first comeback since September 2021, which gave fans the highly-anticipated compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best.

Formed in 2014 by South Korean entertainment company RBW, Mamamoo has come out with international hit singles “Mr. Ambiguous,” “HIP,” and “Starry Night,” among others.

In August, members Solar and Moonbyul made their debut as MAMAMOO+, the group’s first sub-unit. – Rappler.com