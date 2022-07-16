Reunited! MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Loco announce new collab, release date

REUNITED. Loco and Hwasa are working on a new collab together.

The two K-pop stars are working on a new song together after 4 years

MANILA, Philippines – They’re back! South Korean rapper Loco and MAMAMOO member Hwasa are reuniting for a new collab after four years.

Loco announced the news via Twitter on Friday, July 15, alongside a photo of him and Hwasa and the single’s release date, which is on July 26, 6 pm, KST.

Loco and K-pop star Hwasa’s first collaboration was in 2018 for their chart-topping single “Don’t,” which was part of reality variety show Hyena on the Keyboard.

Loco’s big break came from winning the first season of Show Me The Money, a rap reality competition series. He signed under hip hop label AOMG Entertainment afterwards.

Hwasa rose to K-pop fame as part of four-member girl group MAMAMOO, which debuted in 2014 under RBW. She debuted under the same label as a solo artist in 2019 with single “Twit.” Her other solo works include “Maria” and “I’m a B.” – Rappler.com