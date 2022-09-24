Mariah Carey to release secret grunge album from ’90s

'I think this unearthed version will become something we should hear,' says Mariah Carey

MANILA, Philippines – Pop icon Mariah Carey has hinted at releasing a grunge album that she has kept secret since the ’90s!

During an episode of the podcast Rolling Stone Music Now, the “Songbird Supreme” shared an original version of a 1995 grunge album she claimed “will be released soon.” She explained to Rolling Stone that she had found the original version featuring her own lead vocals which she plans to release with a few tweaks.

First mentioned in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the secret album was titled Someone’s Ugly Daughter under the band name Chick in 1995. She was on the album singing uncredited backup. The album was apparently inspired by groups like Hole and Green Day.

“I think this unearthed version will become something we should hear,” the 53-year-old singer said. She also hinted that she’s working with another artist for this project.

In the interview, the Grammy winner explains how she “had no freedom” in the ’90s and the album was a way for her to blow off steam. However, Mariah shared that she received criticism for her grunge lyrics.

“I honestly wanted to put it out under the same pseudonym and be like, you know, whatever, let them discover that it’s me, but that idea was squashed,” she said during the podcast episode.

Mariah is a five-time Grammy award-winning artist, popularly known for iconic holiday releases such as her renditions of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and “Silent Night”. Carey has released 15 studio albums in total, including platinum records Daydream and Butterfly. Carey’s last album Caution came out in 2018. – with reports from Jacob Tambunting/Rappler.com

Jacob Tambunting is a Rappler intern.