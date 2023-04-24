Mayday Parade headed to Manila in October 

MANILA, Philippines – American rock band Mayday Parade is coming back to the Philippines.
Concert promoter PULP Live World announced on Saturday, April 22, that Mayday Parade will be performing at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on October 27.
The band also expressed their excitement for the upcoming show, writing: “Ang tagal nating ‘di nagkita (We haven’t seen each other in so long.)”
Days prior to the concert announcement, the band also teased the show by sharing some throwback photos from their previous visits to the Philippines, saying that they’re “cooking up something special” for their Filipino fans.
Tickets range from P2,000 for the Balcony section to P15,000 for those getting the “Ultimate Emo Experience” package. The latter package includes additional perks such as a private hangout with the band before the show, an exclusive backstage tour, soundcheck access, a meet and greet photo opportunity, a signed poster, and a souvenir show card.
Tickets will be available starting May 1 via TicketNet outlets nationwide and website.
The October show will serve as the band’s first visit to the Philippines since 2019 and their sixth show in the country overall.
Composed of Derek Sanders, Alex Garcia, Brooks Betts, Jeremy Lenzo and Jake Bundrick, Mayday Parade is known for their songs “Miserable At Best,” “Terrible Things,” “Jamie All Over,” “Stay The Same,” and “Ghosts.” – Rappler.com
