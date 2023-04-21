Maymay Entrata collaborates with K-pop star Wooseok of Pentagon

‘Autodeadma’ is set to be released on April 28

MANILA, Philippines – Maymay Entrata is collaborating with K-pop star Wooseok of the boy group Pentagon for her upcoming single “Autodeadma,” out on April 28.

The single mark’s Maymay’s first collaboration with an international artist.

The song, which will be released under ABS-CBN Music’s Star Pop, talks about turning a deaf ear to comments from haters.

The song is Maymay’s follow-up to her 2021 earworm “Amakabogera” and her 2022 hit “Puede Ba.”

Maymay rose to fame in 2017, when she won Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7. She then starred in several films, including Loving in Tandem, Da One That Ghost Away, Hello, Love, Goodbye, and Princess DayaReese. – Rappler.com